DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten shareholders from the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were named to D Magazine's 2022 "Best Lawyers in Dallas" list. The list recognizes top lawyers in Dallas as chosen by their peers. This year marks the ninth time Labry Welty has been recognized and is the debut for Steven E. Bartz and Scott Ellis. In addition to being included on the "Best Lawyers in Dallas" list, Todd Basile was also selected for D Magazine's 2022 "Best Lawyers Under 40" list.
The Greenberg Traurig Dallas attorneys selected for 2022 include:
Steven E. Bartz, Corporate Law: Mergers & Acquisitions
Todd Basile, Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution
Karl G. Dial, Securities Litigation & Enforcement
Bud Doxey, Jr., Real Estate
Scott Ellis, Corporate Law: General
David W. Klaudt, Criminal Defense: White Collar
Robert Long, Securities Litigation & Enforcement
Michael L. Malone, Health Care (Transactional)
Peter S. Wahby, Business/Commercial Litigation
Labry Welty, Tax: General
"We are incredibly proud of these shareholders' achievements, especially this independent recognition, which reflects their steadfast commitment to excellence in the Dallas community," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office. "Congratulations to all those included."
According to D Magazine, the publication reviewed nominations from active members of the Texas Bar and across all practice areas to compile the annual list. Participating attorneys were asked, "Which of these Dallas lawyers, whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best?" Finalists were then selected by an independent panel of lawyers and D Magazine editorial staff. D Magazine announces their "Best Lawyers in Dallas" list in the May 2022 issue.
