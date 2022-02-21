DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced AutoGrid, Constellation Energy, Google, and TXU Energy as keynote speakers of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted February 28-March 2 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. In a return to in person events, the international research firm will share its latest data on the adoption and use of energy management solutions from its ongoing research work, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 US internet households. The firm's research shows consumers spends $146 per month on average on electricity.
"New business models and technology provide opportunities to change the customer relationship, drive engagement and participation in utility programs that optimize energy usage, and incentivize consumers to be more energy efficient," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "We are ecstatic to bring the industry back together for our annual event focused on the future of energy."
Sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, the event focuses on the impact of renewable energy and smart energy solutions on the consumer mindset and trends toward a more energy-conservative concept for the connected home.
Keynote speakers:
- Aaron Berndt, Head, Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google
- Samudra Sen, VP - Vistra and TXU Solutions, TXU Energy
- Michael Wajsgras, Executive Director Innovation, Growth and Digital & Managing Director Constellation Connect, Constellation
- Sadia Raveendran, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid
Other industry leaders participating in the event:
- Erik Bernal, CEO, Elite Water Systems
- Joel Berntsen, VP, Strategy and Partnerships, Vutility
- Kris Bowring, VP, Radical Innovation and Development, Stanley Black & Decker
- Vic Burconak, CEO & President, Koben Systems
- Luis Castro, Utility Business Development Manager, Enel X North America
- Bob Champagne, VP, Customer Experience Innovation, Smart Energy Water
- David Chang, Chief Digital Officer, EIQhome
- David Cohen-Tanugi, Head, Devices & Automation, OhmConnect
- Jonathan Coons, Director, Marketing & Direct Sales, Energy Federation
- Robert Cruickshank, CTO, GRIDIoT® by RCA
- Brad Davids, Head, Utility Business Development, Span.io
- Hamid Farzaneh, CEO, Alea Labs
- Dan Forman, CEO, Copper Labs
- Dan Goodman, President, Building36, an Alarm.com company
- Steve Herbert, Director, Business Development, Samsung SmartThings
- Drew Higgins, Senior Director, CPS Energy
- Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Alan Hoffmann, President, Hoffmann Homes
- Eshna Kaul, Director, Green Energy Services, AECON Group
- Matt Leckey, Business Development Director, Utility Programs, Cpower
- Tray Leslie, Renewable Development Manager - Customer Engagement, Georgia Power
- Paul McDonald, Director, Solution Architecture, Oracle Utilities
- Jeremy Mclerran, Sr. Director Marketing, Security Products, Johnson Controls
- Don McPhail, VP, Product, GM - Engage Business Line, Uplight
- Felicite Moorman, Founder, STRATIS; VP, CommunityConnect, RealPage
- James Muraca, CTO, Enersponse
- Scott Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO, Bodhi
- Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems
- Chuck Ray, US Business Development Director, ev.energy
- Matthew Robbins, VP, Global Product, Resideo
- Jason Rodriguez, CEO, Zpryme
- Jigar Shah, Head, Energy Services, Electrify America
- Kevin Schwain, Sr. Director, EV Strategy, EnergyHub
- Josh Teekell, Founder & CEO, SmartAC.com
- Scott Tjaden, Principal Product Manager, Mass Markets - Innovation & Growth, Constellation
- John Towle, CEO, EcoSmart Solution
- Chris Vargas, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Chargie
- Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems
To register, visit the event website. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.
About Smart Energy Summit
Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored and energy management programs. www.smartenergysmt.com.
