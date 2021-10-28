DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paper Sunday, designers of customized Christian journals, launches its fall collection of planners featuring uplifting bible scriptures with names personalized on each page. The offerings create one-of-a-kind personalized products that allows users to meditate on God's word.
Each planner is custom-made to place a name in scripture. The family-owned business originally began making journals for family and friends. Their popularity grew, creating categories for weddings, graduation, hope/healing, birthdays, and more.
Journals and planners are now available for women, men and children. There are more than 100 designs, all designed and manufactured in the U.S. using the highest-quality materials.
"We have the most unique and personal products on the market," said Co-Founder Kara Heckel. 'When you send someone a gift from Paper Sunday, you aren't just sending them a journal or planner. You are sending them God's love, encouragement and hope. We believe God is real. We believe he's real big, real awesome and real personal. As you journey through the pages of your Paper Sunday personalized scripture products, we hope you will have a new revelation of just how personal He is."
Kara and her husband, Bob, founded Paper Sunday with a desire to help people know God in a more personal way, not relegated to Sunday mornings, allowing Him into every day of the week and every aspect of their lives.
Gifting a personalized planner or journal to a family member or friend when facing life adversities goes a long way in their recovery. It sets them on a path to emotional healing. It's a personal conversation with God and a mindful way to include the power of prayer in daily lives.
"Whether you are in a season of great joy or struggling through your darkest hour, there is one constant: the love of God," said Kara. "We pray your personalized scripture planner would encourage, inspire, teach, and fill you with hope as you are drawn to His word and drawn to Him in a deeply personal way."
Paper Sunday donates thousands of journals every year to local causes, such as battered women's shelters, recovery centers, and various churches and organizations reaching those in need. Additionally, a portion of every purchase is donated to a Christian 501(c)(3) non-profit.
