AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "During these unprecedented times we have a unique opportunity to give to those who need it most. There is simply no excuse that a person should go without food. The ideaAUSTIN event provides a self-care, educational event and all proceeds will go to support the Central Texas Food Bank to fight hunger." – Sean Paul, MD
In the wake of this rapidly changing socio-economic landscape, Dr. Sean Paul, an Austin-based physician who is expert in eyelid and facial plastic surgery with Austin Face and Body, transitioned his experiential SXSW-week event, ideaAUSTIN, to help the Central Texas community fight the food shortage facing school children and veterans. Originally a groundbreaking, entrepreneurial take on innovation, design and aesthetics, Dr. Paul was able to garner the support of his sponsors and event partners and successfully pivot in a way most 2020 events have yet to mirror.
ideaAUSTIN, taking place on August 8, 2020, is now a virtual, one day experience designed to showcase the most well respected and innovative minds in aesthetic medicine and innovation today. Designed to share on-trend keynotes and best practices for patient care during this "new normal,' ideaAUSTIN's online platform boasts breakout rooms, a meditation and mindfulness session, and even offers one-on-one visits with industry giants such as InMode. Both aesthetic medicine professionals and the general public attendees will interact with world class, top healthcare and aesthetic professionals such as Doctors Cain Linville and Camille Cash, culminating with world renowned facial plastic surgeon and star of E!TV's Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif.
The cost of all VIP registrations will go to Central Texas Food Bank, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides contactless and free, weekly meal packs to children ages 18 and under, across twenty-one counties in Central Texas.
All registrations/donations over $200 will include a care gift (valued at over $500), with interactive items from event partners, as well as automatic entry into giveaways from sponsors including InMode, Ferrari of Austin, and Austin Face and Body.
For more information on ideaAUSTIN, to reserve VIP Tickets, or to receive updated information on our partners, please contact Melissa Jones at Melissa@marque.media or visit @ideaAUSTIN on Instagram.