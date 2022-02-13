LARUE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeannie Shaffer, a native Texan and married mother of two currently employed as a flight attendant based in Dallas, has completed her new book "A Jolly Good Santa": a warmhearted Christmas story for young readers.
"A Jolly Good Santa' addresses faith, hope, and believing…
Looking through a small child's eyes is brought to life by having faith and believing in your dreams…
This story will touch the hearts of all ages!
Published by Page Publishing, Jeannie Shaffer's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's Christmas library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Jolly Good Santa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
