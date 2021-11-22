HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain solutions, today announces it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower. Smith co-founders Bob and Lee Ackerley established ONTILITY in 2009 and brought it under the Smith umbrella in 2016. It has seen continued growth year over year.
"Smith has been an incredible incubator, and, after more than 10 years in business, we are very pleased to bring our robust operations and experienced workforce to BBB Industries," said Alexandra Harrison, EVP of Sales and Procurement at ONTILITY. "Bob and Lee Ackerley's mentorship has pushed ONTILITY to new heights and positioned us for continued success as we venture forward within the burgeoning solar-power industry."
TerrePower will work to give new life to used, broken, and expired solar panels and electric-vehicle batteries. Utilizing its sustainable manufacturing processes, the company will help keep these items out of landfills and put them back into the market as cost-effective and environmentally friendly options.
All current ONTILITY employees will transfer to the new company in connection with the acquisition. Additionally, Lindsey Garland, Smith's Director of Corporate Strategy, will join TerrePower as Director of Finance for ONTILITY.
"Over the last decade, ONTILITY has become a leader in solar products and technology, and I am excited to see these talented employees thrive in this next chapter under BBB Industries," said Kirk Wehby, Chief Executive Officer at ONTILITY and Chief Operating Officer at Smith. "As we move forward, sustainability will remain a key tenet of Smith's business model, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to promote environmental stewardship in our operations."
