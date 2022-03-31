Design Trade Service, a private e-commerce platform exclusively for interior designers, led by CEO Greg Wyers, announced today that the company has secured $3 million in investment funding through Carofin. In addition, the company has welcomed three new executives to its team: Mike Delgatti, DTS Board Member and Manufacturer Liaison. Mike was previously the President of Hooker Furniture. Will Wittenberg, Manager of Vendor Development. Will has 17 years of experience as a sales representative for Klaussner and other major manufacturers. Betsy Wittenberg, Manager of Membership Growth and Development with 12 years of experience as a sales representative. In total, DTS's new executive team has 77 years of combined experience in the furniture industry.
GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design Trade Service, a private e-commerce platform exclusively for interior designers, led by CEO Greg Wyers, announced today that the company has secured $3 million in investment funding through Carofin. In addition, the company has welcomed three new executives to its team: Mike Delgatti, DTS Board Member and Manufacturer Liaison. Mike was previously the President of Hooker Furniture. Will Wittenberg, Manager of Vendor Development. Will has 17 years of experience as a sales representative for Klaussner and other major manufacturers. Betsy Wittenberg, Manager of Membership Growth and Development with 12 years of experience as a sales representative. In total, DTS's new executive team has 77 years of combined experience in the furniture industry.
Design Trade Service, founded and launched in 2015, provides interior designers with a private, password protected e-commerce platform giving them immediate access to products from marquee furniture vendors, and manufacturers at low designer net pricing.
"With the help of our new financial partners, Design Trade Service will expand our free designer membership to build one of the most powerful buying groups in the furniture industry exclusively for interior designers," said Wyers, "Additionally, we will continue to provide manufacturers one point of professional contact for all designer orders as well as free marketing, ordering and logistical support for all designer orders and deliveries."
The company's service is proving to be much needed at this time, providing an avenue to a streamlined ordering process which allows designers to combine orders for products from different vendors onto one DTS order with one point of contact throughout the fulfillment process. This streamlined process has been especially helpful to designers due to the current supply chain challenges and logistics.
The funds secured will be used to expand DTS's current membership to every designer in the U.S. as well as strengthen the platform, hire additional customer service reps and logistical support staff to oversee shipping and coordination for both designers and manufacturers.
"Carofin worked tirelessly to secure our growth financing through a US-based family office and a prominent international venture capital firm. This financing is transformational to the positive trajectory of our business and we're thrilled to double-down on our growth plans."
About Design Trade Service
Design Trade Service, founded and led by CEO Greg Wyers in 2015, is an exclusive e-commerce marketplace that provides interior designers unique access to complete catalogs of industry-leading furniture manufacturers at low designer net pricing. For more information, visit http://www.designtradeservice.com or follow via Instagram @designtradeservice
About Carofin
Carofin, an investment bank, originates, structures, and sells direct private investments in U.S. operating companies.
Over $1.2B of accredited investors' capital in 200+ transactions sponsored by Carofin and its affiliates has helped small & medium-sized businesses grow — generating less correlated returns to investors. For more information, feel free to reach out to Joshua Greene, CFA, CAIA at jgreene@carofin.com.
