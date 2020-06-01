WACO, Texas, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versalift is hiring service and installation technicians for several locations across the United States. While many non-essential businesses have been shuttered, essential businesses are busier than ever. Versalift, a Time Manufacturing Company, has remained open, supporting essential businesses around the world that are working to keep the lights on and the internet going. Versalift has been manufacturing hundreds of ready-to-go bucket trucks, cable placers and digger derricks which include lift, chassis, and body. The company is doing this to make sure our customers have the equipment they need to get their jobs done.
Versalift Service and installation Technicians
At Versalift, service and installation technicians are highly skilled professionals who are able to perform the tasks required to upfit a Versalift bucket truck, cable placer, digger derrick or van-mounted lift. 24-hour Mobile service technician positions have been assigned nationwide, and the company is currently hiring and training to fill those important roles.
Applicants should be able to comfortably lift 50 lbs, climb ladders, and crawl around and under the truck bodies used for mounting. Applicants should be familiar with the tasks required for the complete mounting of Versalift aerial lifts, including the use of shop tools, the reading of schematics and blueprints, and general troubleshooting of malfunctioning units. Versalift distributors offer a range of service bodies and lift options on designed chassis. Additional training is always available for Time Manufacturing Company employees.
Some Installation duties: cutting, fitting and installing service bodies, mounting aerial lifts in their correct positions, wiring additional control systems, adjusting hydraulic pressure and plumbing outrigger and lift systems.
Some testing duties: checking and adjusting the stability and functionality of all systems, as well as the completion of test forms and records maintenance
Time Manufacturing Company is an equal opportunity employer
A subsidiary of Time Manufacturing Company, Versalift offers a full range of benefits including 401(k), Paid Leave, Health, Life, Dental and Vision Insurance.
Qualified applicants should apply online at https://versalift.com/careers.
Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, service bodies and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,400 associates worldwide.
Media Contact: David Post • (254) 399-2139 • davidpost@versalift.com