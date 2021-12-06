ADDISION, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and easy guide for the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities, has published a recent survey report on home relocation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study generated responses from 1,250 American adults and examines several factors that influenced people to move to a new home.
According to the report, only 33 percent of respondents remained at their current dwelling, while 67 percent moved out of their homes between March 2020 and October 2021. Most people who moved to a new home cited the need for more space as a significant factor. Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents say they moved into larger homes. In contrast, only nine percent of people who relocated moved to a home with similar square footage, and six percent moved into smaller homes.
Survey results indicate that 39 percent of Americans moved because of remote work, with many looking for more space to set up an at-home office. Alternatively, 25 percent of respondents were also motivated to live in a different location and say remote work provided that flexibility. Some domestic migrants have adopted a nomadic lifestyle, with seven percent forgoing a permanent residence.
"The pandemic changed our habits and needs," Texas-based real estate broker Rogers Healy says. "As people realized this was going to be the new normal, it became necessary to find permanent fixes. For many people, the home that once fulfilled their needs no longer worked for the new 24/7 stay-at-home lifestyle."
Conversely, financial hardship forced many Americans to downsize or give up their homes entirely. Twenty-one percent of respondents moved because of pandemic-related financial setbacks. Among people who moved into smaller homes, 33 percent cited money challenges. This concern was also the primary reason for Americans who moved in with family members (30 percent) or those living with no permanent residence (44 percent).
The relocation trend also led to an increase in storage unit rentals. Seventy-eight percent of people who moved say they rented storage units, and 40 percent plan to use storage spaces for ongoing needs. Forty-nine percent of individuals who downsized and 42 percent of those who are living in similarly sized homes also have indefinite storage needs. This pattern suggests that the storage unit owners hosting these belongings will see some long-term benefits to this transitional phase in the American lifestyle.
StorageUnits.com commissioned this survey to identify relocation habits among American adults during the pandemic. In total, 1,250 adults were surveyed via the online survey platform Pollfish on November 10, 2021. Respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. To view the complete report, please visit Pollfish.com.
ABOUT STORAGEUNITS.COM
In addition to traditional self-storage solutions, StorageUnits.com also provides information and tools for full-service storage, car storage, boat storage as well as moving solutions. The website enables consumers to compare the best options in various cities across the United States. To access more information, visit http://www.storageunits.com.
###
Media Contact
Kristen Scatton, StorageUnits.com, (800) 214-6085, kristen@storageunits.com
SOURCE StorageUnits.com