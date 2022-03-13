SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarah McClain, an interior design consultant and graphic designer, mother of two, and lifelong storyteller who enjoys spending time with her family, which includes a bevy of fur babies, has completed her new book "Fred: A Whale of a Story": an entertaining biblical story for young readers inspired by her own amazing young children.
Fred is a silly whale who loves to play and swim around, but he doesn't always listen. So when God asks him to listen, Fred swims away and hides. He quickly learns that not listening is a bad idea. Join Fred on this whale of an adventure as he learns why we need to listen and obey.
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah McClain's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any faith-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Fred: A Whale of a Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
