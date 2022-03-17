AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upsite Technologies, the global leader in data center airflow management solutions, and EkkoSense, the leading provider of software-driven optimization solutions for critical environments, announced today that they will participate in AFCOM's Data Center World Global Conference in Austin, Texas, March 28-31.
Upsite Senior Engineer and Company Science Officer, Lars Strong P.E. and EkkoSense Vice President of Americas, Tracy Collins, will be speaking in a session at the event to highlight the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning in data centers:
Data Center Monitoring and Management Best Practices: How You Can Benefit from Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Track: Emerging Data Center Technologies
Date: Tuesday, March 29
Time: 1:00pm – 1:50pm
This session will discuss solutions that are currently available to remotely monitor and manage data center operations, with an emphasis on the power and cooling infrastructure. In addition, the session will examine emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, and discuss how they are changing the landscape of data center monitoring and management.
"I am excited to be back at Data Center World and joined by my colleague, Tracy Collins, to share our knowledge and recent research on the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Lars Strong. "These emerging technologies will allow data center operators to achieve greater visibility and insights into the operation of their facilities, while maximizing the benefits of airflow management and cooling optimization," Strong added.
EkkoSense is a rapidly growing global SaaS company that has become an industry leader in software-enabled thermal performance optimization across critical facilities. EkkoSense's unique software, EkkoSoft® Critical, utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide real-time visibility and data-driven recommendations for data center operators.
"Artificial intelligence and machine learning have emerged as significant disrupters to the data center monitoring and management landscape," said Tracy Collins. "I'm delighted to join Lars to discuss how these technologies will help data centers optimize their facilities by correlating the relationship between the critical infrastructure and the IT load," Collins added.
In addition to the conference speaking session, Upsite will also display its best-in-class products at booth #616, including their AisleLok® and PowerLok® solutions. Upsite will also be exhibiting EkkoSense's powerful thermal monitoring and cooling optimization software, EkkoSoft Critical, as EkkoSense's North American reseller and master distribution partner.
To learn more about Upsite's solutions, stop by their booth (#616) at Data Center World.
About Upsite Technologies
Upsite Technologies® is the industry leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization. Upsite provides a full suite of products and services designed to optimize data center cooling systems, allowing managers to maximize cooling capacity while reducing energy costs. Upsite distributes its award-winning line of services and products, including KoldLok®, HotLok®, and AisleLok®, through leading channel partners in the data center industry throughout the United States, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions. Upsite Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Ken Brill, creator of the Uptime Institute, and in 2018, was acquired by Aquila, Inc., an employee-owned technology firm with over 35 years of experience in IT related services. The company is since officially Upsite Technologies, a division of Aquila.
About EkkoSense
EkkoSense is a global software leader in the provision of AI and VR-driven performance optimization for critical live environments. The company's distinctive mix of advanced sensing technology, SaaS DCIM-class visualization & monitoring software, and analytics solutions helps data center operators to achieve 100% ASHRAE thermal compliance, reduce their cooling costs by an average of 30%, and maximize their estate infrastructure by releasing stranded cooling capacity. http://www.ekkosense.com Follow us on Twitter @ekkosenseUK.
Media Contact
Isaac Montoya, Upsite Technologies, 505-798-0214, imontoya@upsite.com
SOURCE Upsite Technologies