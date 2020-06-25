WACO, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our organization is, like the selfless public servants we support, devoted to the promise of a Texas that is safe for all its citizens regardless of color, creed, gender or other distinctions. This fundamental premise of safety and fairness has few greater champions and defenders than the modern Texas Rangers, who are serving — and will continue to serve — all Texans ethically, professionally and lawfully.
Recently, author Douglas Swanson published Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, which delves into the nearly 200-year history of the Texas Rangers. In subsequent interviews, Mr. Swanson has noted the Rangers' many contributions to the Lone Star State:
"They helped pacify an extraordinarily wild and savage place — Texas. Criminals were rampant across frontier Texas. They helped bring them to justice. They were really valuable scouts and guerrilla fighters in the Mexican war … (they've) done some really good stuff … providing valuable service to small-town departments. They helped break the Texas Youth Commission sexual abuse scandal. They brought a murdering priest to justice. They've done extraordinarily strong work on cold cases. So, yes, they've done a lot. Texas would not be the same without them. There's no doubt about that. And they are deeply woven into the history of the state."
Of course, Mr. Swanson's book also presents allegations of excessive and abusive behavior involving past members of the Texas Rangers, including some we would dispute in the strongest terms. Texas, and indeed America, are very different places than they were 200 years ago, and the Texas Rangers have also evolved over the last two centuries to more fully embrace the noblest aspirations of human equality first articulated by our Founders. This essential journey continues.
The Texas Rangers have both changed history, and changed with history, but one thing will not change: their bedrock commitment to doing their duty to the highest professional standards and upholding the universal principles of justice.