SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an official GoDaddy reseller, Branchleaf Digital now offers customers many GoDaddy products directly. Here is what to know.
First off, what is GoDaddy?
As one of the world's largest domain registrars and web hosting providers, GoDaddy offers a range of products and services to customers around the globe. GoDaddy, Inc. is an American publicly traded company (NYSE: GDDY) that is currently headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.
With that being said, just what is GoDaddy used for? And what specific products and services does the company offer customers? Those are the questions addressed in this article.
What is GoDaddy used for?
Historically, GoDaddy has primarily been used for domain name registration and web hosting services. However, GoDaddy has evolved their platform over the years to offer a wider range of products and services that cater to the everyday entrepreneur. Many of the tools GoDaddy now offers are designed to help entrepreneurs start and grow their business online.
From website building tools, to digital marketing resources, many customers now use GoDaddy's services to create their websites or online stores when starting a business. In this regard, GoDaddy is used for establishing an online presence and building brand for small businesses.
Products and Services
GoDaddy offers a full portfolio of products and services to customers of all skill levels. However, the vast majority of what GoDaddy sells can be condensed down to a few main categories:
- Domain names
- Web hosting
- Website builders
- Managed WordPress hosting
- Professional email & Microsoft 365
- Web security & backups
- SSL certificates
- Online marketing tools
Branchleaf Digital now offers all of these products and services to customers.
Domain names are the number one product that GoDaddy sells and is known for. With 84+ million domains registered through the company, this makes GoDaddy the world's largest domain registrar.
Web hosting is another product GoDaddy has long offered its customers from the start, along with domain name registration services.
Among these hosting categories include:
- Shared Web Hosting
- WordPress Hosting
- Business Hosting
- VPS Hosting
- Dedicated servers
Shared Web Hosting
Shared web hosting(or simply "web hosting," as it is commonly referred to) is a type of hosting plan offered by GoDaddy that is meant for the use of basic websites. It is also the most economical type of hosting that GoDaddy provides.
There are currently four different plan tiers to choose from with GoDaddy's Linux based shared web hosting. The differences in each plan primarily relate to performance and processing power, storage space, number of databases, and the number of websites that can be hosted under a single plan.
GoDaddy WordPress Hosting
WordPress Hosting is another type of web hosting that GoDaddy offers. WordPress Hosting is a web hosting plan that is specific to the needs and hosting requirements of WordPress websites.
Also referred to as Managed WordPress Hosting, this web hosting plan is designed for simple set up and easier management of WordPress websites. With WordPress Hosting, many aspects of WordPress management are automatically handled for the customer right out of the box.
Among these management tasks include automatic updates of WordPress versions, automatic plugin and theme updates, and automatic backups.
When setting up a website with Managed WordPress Hosting, some plugins also come preinstalled to help the user with easier setup and configuration. For example, an SEO plugin is pre-installed to help implement basic SEO best practices right from the start. In addition, a free SSL certificate comes included with every WordPress Hosting plan for added web security.
GoDaddy Business Hosting
Another type of web hosting that GoDaddy offers is Business Hosting. These web hosting plans offer users more power and performance than a traditional shared hosting plan, but still retain the ability to manage in a similar fashion.
However, unlike shared hosting, customers do not have to share server resources with other users such as CPU, RAM, and memory resources. Business Hosting is intended for users with growing websites with higher traffic that simply require more resources than a shared hosting plan can offer.
These plans provide the performance power of a Virtual Private Server (VPS), but without all the technical knowledge that's normally involved with managing a server. With Business Hosting, all aspects of the hosting environment can still be managed through the control panel, cPanel.
GoDaddy VPS Hosting
VPS Hosting is another type of hosting option offered through GoDaddy. VPS stands for Virtual Private Server and GoDaddy offers two different types of VPS hosting, including:
- Self Managed VPS Hosting
- Fully Managed VPS Hosting
Under the self-managed option, the user manages their own virtual user. With the fully managed option, GoDaddy handles the server management for the customer.
GoDaddy Dedicated Servers
Dedicated server hosting is the highest level of web hosting offered by GoDaddy. It is also the most powerful hosting option and provides users with the greatest amount of control possible from their hosting plan.
Similarly to their VPS hosting plans, GoDaddy's dedicated server hosting plans come with two options to choose from:
- Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting
- Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting
With the self-managed option, the user manages their own dedicated server. With Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting, GoDaddy handles server management tasks for the customer.
Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting
Similar to Self Managed VPS Hosting, Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting is another advanced option offered by GoDaddy best leveraged by individuals and organizations with strong technical expertise in server administration.
System administrators, developers, and other users of Self Managed Dedicated Hosting are granted root access and along with SSD or HDD drives on state-of-the-art bare metal servers for complete control and configuration flexibility.
Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting is best for customers who require the most power and control from their hosting environment and that have advanced server administrative skills to manage their own dedicated server.
Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting
GoDaddy also offers Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting as an alternative to their self managed option. With this plan type, the user still receives the benefits and resources of a dedicated server, but GoDaddy handles the server management tasks for the customer.
Examples of these services include:
- Apache optimization
- MySQL optimization
- HTTP/2 server configuration
- Advanced performance analysis
- Firewall rule configuration and intrusion prevention
- Server hardening
- PHP configuration
This option is ideal for users who require the power and benefits of a dedicated server, but that do not want to manage their server on their own. Advanced technical support is also offered 24/7 to managed dedicated customers.
GoDaddy Website Builder
Another product that has gained popularity over the last few years is GoDaddy Website Builder. So, what is it? GoDaddy Website Builder is an online editing and publishing tool used to create websites without any coding or web development knowledge requirements.
It is a drag and drop website building solution that makes it simple for users to create a website quickly and easily. Users simply select a template related to their business or industry and then populate the template with content, such as pictures and text using the built-in editor.
Website Builder also includes some bundled marketing tools such SEO and email marketing with certain plans.
GoDaddy Website Builder Features
GoDaddy's Website Builder comes with many features for users right out of the box that help simplify the process of creating a website and establishing an online presence for small businesses.
Customers often use GoDaddy Website Builder because it provides a simple solution to create a website without the need to spend much time or money doing so. In addition, there is no need to purchase a hosting plan or SSL certificate separately because these products already come included with each and every plan.
GoDaddy Online Store
GoDaddy offers an Ecommerce website builder plan for customers who want to sell their products online called GoDaddy Online Store. This plan comes with all the standard features of the other GoDaddy Website Builder plans, but includes several other built-in features that simplify the set up and management of an online store.
In addition, Online Store customers can also connect their Ecommerce website to popular marketplaces such as Instagram, Google, Etsy, eBay, Facebook, and Amazon. This allows users to sell from more places on the web and manage sales from those marketplaces from a single and consolidated Online Store dashboard.
For GoDaddy customers already signed up with a Website Builder plan, switching to Online Store is as simple as upgrading plans.
Email & Microsoft 365 from GoDaddy
Professional email along with Microsoft 365 is another product GoDaddy offers to businesses. More simply, the offering is called Microsoft 365 from GoDaddy.
With this product, customers can sign up to use a professional email address that contains their domain name. GoDaddy offers two stand-alone products where customers can sign up to use Microsoft 365 email only, also known as Microsoft Outlook.
However, GoDaddy also offers higher tier plans that provide users with a professional email address, plus the Microsoft 365 Office suite of apps as well.
Professional Email
With GoDaddy's professional email plans, customers can sign up to use an email address that includes their domain name. For example, a customer can create an email address such as name@company.com. This offering is ideal for business owners that want to have a professional email address that matches their website name.
GoDaddy offers two different email only plans for customers who only want a Microsoft Outlook email address without the Microsoft 365 suite of Office apps. The two plans are called Email Essentials and Email Plus.
The main difference between the two email plan tiers is in the amount of email storage the customer receives (10GB with Email Essentials vs. 50GB with Email Plus).
Professional Email with Microsoft 365
For customers who want a professional email address plus Microsoft Office, GoDaddy offers a couple other higher tier plans as well. These plans are known as Online Essentials and Business Premium. Under both plans, users have access to Microsoft Office apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Teams.
The main difference between these plans is that with Online Essentials, users only have access to the web app versions Office apps. This means that customers can only use the online versions of Word, Excel, etc. from an internet browser.
With Microsoft 365 Business Premium, customers also have access to the web app versions of Office, but they can also install the Office suite on up to 5 devices of their choice. This is ideal for users who need the ability to have Office installed on their computers, tablets, or smartphones.
SSL Certificates
A product GoDaddy has long offered its customers to help protect and encrypt their websites are SSL certificates. SSL certificates not only help protect sensitive data, but they also signal to visitors that a website is authentic and trustworthy.
In addition, SSL certificates may also have a positive impact on SEO as search engines tend to favor sites that are served over an encrypted HTTPS connection vs. a non-secure HTTP connection.
To learn more, visit branchleafdigital.com.
