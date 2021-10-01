MESQUITE, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Mazda of Mesquite located at Mesquite, TX is offering a limited-time lease offer for the 2021 Mazda CX-30. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 can be leased for $189 for 36 months with an initial payment of $2,999 to be made at the time of signing the agreement. This particular offer is available for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S (FWD/Automatic Transmission) trim. The lease offer excludes tax, title, license, registration fees, and dealer options and charges. Also, the lease terms will be available only for those customers whose credit is approved. Other than the lease offer, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 also has a financing offer of 0% APR for 36 months. This offer will be available only for approved credit for well-qualified customers. The amount of down payment and other factors can also affect the qualification for the finance offer.
Metro Mazda of Mesquite is also offering special offers for other Mazda Vehicles. The 2021 Mazda CX-5 can be leased for $267 for 36 months. There is also a 0% APR financing offer for 36 months for the CX-5. Similarly, the 2021 Mazda6 can either be leased at $267 for 36 months with a $2,499 initial payment, or a $1,000 customer cash for those opting for cash payment.
For more information on these offers, customers can visit Metro Mazda of Mesquite located at 15900 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Mesquite, TX 75150. Customers can also contact the dealership by phone at 833-320-1247 or through their website - https://www.metromazdamesquite.com/manager-specials-in-mesquite-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2021sep15
