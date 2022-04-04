Shingo Mizuno to continue as Global Head of Network Business, while taking new role leading Fujitsu Network Communications
RICHARDSON, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fujitsu Network Communications has announced that Shingo Mizuno, Global Head of the Fujitsu Network Business is transferring his base to the United States, effective April 1. Mizuno also is now acting President and CEO of Fujitsu Network Communications, replacing Doug Moore, who has been appointed CEO of Fujitsu North America.
"Communications service providers are facing a radically different business environment, largely created by a convergence of technical and socioeconomic pressures," said Mizuno. "To help our customers achieve greater business value, Fujitsu is paving the way to improved digital transformation technologies and open ecosystems."
Mizuno has been with Fujitsu for 33 years. He currently serves on the board of directors for the IOWN Global Forum, and contributes to industry committees for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), Association of Radio Industries and Business (ARIB), Photonics Electronics Technology Research Association (PETRA) and the ITU-Association of Japan. Mizuno holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Tokyo University of Science.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see https://www.fujitsu.com/.
About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.
Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.
