True empowerment is found when we move from intention to action in our lives. The "Good Together Game" app is an easy to use tool for taking control of your life through consistent, regular action lists.
HOUSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people struggle to feel empowered in this time of immense social change, short, meaningful actions focused on self care and intentions for a happy life are more important than ever. Jerry Brook, Relationship Guru and Author of Good Together: A Journey Through Relationships designed a free App that is a "Game with a Purpose" to help people become empowered each day in as little as 3, 5 or 7 minute increments. Users of the Good Together app can create lists for self care, career goals, relationships and more.
"As we return back to work and a new normal following the pandemic, people are searching for ways to feel empowered and start moving forward. It's my hope that the "Good Together Game" App will encourage and inspire individuals and groups to build their self confidence and move forward in positive ways through activities that promote self care, meaningful connections and forward progress," said creator Jerry Brook.
He continued, "When you write something down you are making a commitment to do it. When I am playing pool, I call the shots. When I'm rollerblading, I use hand signals. I say I'm going to do something, and then when I do, it builds my confidence. The more you align your intentions with constant action, the more you move in the direction of the life you desire."
"That's why I created the "Good Together Game" app as an easy to use tool for cultivating self empowerment day after day. It's so important to make time for self care. It's 3 minutes to look in the mirror and remind yourself you can achieve your goals. It's taking time to reflect for 5 minutes on all the things you are grateful for today. It's taking 7 minutes and writing down your progress over the last week."
The "Good Together" app is always in the palm of your hands and is also the perfect prompt for creating deeper connections with others. It's important to remember that connections are relationships and the first and most important relationship is the one with yourself.
The app can be used for personal empowerment by creating lists for self care, career and life goals, relationships and more. It is a great tool for personal empowerment and for building meaningful connections with others one interaction at a time built day after day consistently.
When using the app with others, users begin by adding personal and professional relationships in the app. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. The interactions start with four major relationship categories: Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.
Users can then create their own social circles such as, Parents, Children, Siblings, High School Friends, Work Friends, the possibilities are endless.
Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.
Players create personal, custom, lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship, or an entire social circle, to begin.
The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.
The app removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints. The Good Together app is also customizable for each user.
About Good Together App
The "Good Together" App was created to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationship through fun, personalized interactions. It was created by Author and Relationship Guru Jerry Brook. Jerry fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry's experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a similar way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.goodtogether.com and http://www.JerryBrook.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Galbraith, JGalbraith@alestramarketing.com, +1 239.560.2831, JGalbraith@AlestraMarketing.com
SOURCE Good Together App