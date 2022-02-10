DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP is pleased to announce the election of its first person of color and first black woman as a member of the Firm's Management Committee. Houston partner Zandra Foley joined the five-member committee, which steers and oversees the Firm's goals and strategy.
Zandra is known for her tireless dedication to her clients and to the Firm. She has been an active leader at the Firm, the Chair of the Products Liability Section, and is a member of various other governing committees, including the Associates Committee, Partner Evaluation Committee, and Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Zandra interned with Thompson Coe as a summer clerk in 2000, and was hired as an associate before the end of her clerkship.
"Zandra came to us as a promising young lawyer who was focused and driven to success," said partner David Taylor, a former Management Committee member. "She has developed into a wonderful leader and is a phenomenal trial lawyer. We believe she has an unlimited future ahead and we are very proud that she will help lead this Firm into that future."
Spending her career at Thompson Coe, Zandra has obtained results for her clients and garnered a reputation as a fierce advocate. As a trial attorney, she has represented clients in complex litigation matters from products liability and mass torts to malpractice and intentional torts. She also regularly speaks on professional liability and diversity topics at conferences and seminars.
"Zandra is a leader who inspires others with her enthusiasm for building relationships and her ability to handle any issue that comes her way," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "Throughout her tenure at Thompson Coe, she has lived up to the Firm's tradition of excellence and joins a long history of remarkable lawyers."
Zandra has been recognized for her leadership and hard work with the International Association of Defense Council President's Award in 2021 and has been named to the Super Lawyers – Rising Star list from 2007 to 2008 and 2011 to 2017, and to the Super Lawyers list from 2020 to 2021.
In addition to her legal accomplishments, Zandra is active in her community and involved with organizations that promote women's and diversity initiatives. She is a volunteer for Girl Scouts and will be assisting the Cedric C. Smith Elementary School with their upcoming Mock Trial project in 2022. Additionally, she invests time into ensuring that women find success in their law practice and at Thompson Coe.
"Thompson Coe has been an awesome place to work and build a career," said Zandra. "I am honored that so many of my colleagues put their faith in me with this committee appointment. And while I may be the first, I will not be the last. The Firm is committed to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in our current development and advancement of leaders who reflect the diverse backgrounds of our outstanding and talented attorneys."
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2021. The Firm has more than 220 attorneys across six offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Firm elected its first woman to the Management Committee in 2018, followed by the election of Stephanie Rojo in 2020 and Zandra in 2021.
Zandra's term on the Management Committee began in January. She looks forward to bringing her perspective and unique experience to the committee as they look to lead the Firm into the future.
About Thompson Coe
