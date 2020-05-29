Marker Therapeutics Reports Interim Results of its MultiTAA-Specific T Cell Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

-- Results demonstrate potential of MultiTAA-specific T cell therapy in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment option for patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma-- -- Evidence of epitope-spreading was observed in all responders, suggesting that MultiTAA T cell therapy triggered the recruitment of a broader endogenous immune system response-- -- Company to host investor event and webcast on Monday, June 1 at 8:00am EDT--