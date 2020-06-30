HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that it has executed a lease agreement to establish a cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston, TX, in an area near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The facility will allow production according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines and is designed to be scalable using modular processes. The facility is expected to be completed by year-end and operational in 2021.
"We are committed to the rapid advancement of Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies, which have demonstrated impressive responses in clinical studies across both hematological and solid tumors," said Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. "With the build-out of our own internal manufacturing capabilities, we will have the flexibility to support our AML trial, and future hematological and solid tumor trials, as well as the potential commercialization of our products."
The facility has approximately 48,500 feet and will provide space for clinical manufacturing and quality functions upon completion. Marker will continue to manufacture its MultiTAA-specific T cell therapy at the Baylor College of Medicine to support the Company-sponsored AML trial until the in-house cGMP manufacturing facility is operational.
Commented Anthony Kim, Marker's Chief Financial Officer: "Commencing the build-out of our internal cGMP facility strategically fits Marker's expansion plans and is an exciting next step as we initiate our first Company-sponsored clinical trial in patients with AML following transplant."
About MultiTAA-Specific T Cell Therapy
Marker's Multi-Antigen Targeted (MultiTAA) platform is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. In early clinical trials, the multi-antigen approach has been well tolerated and shown to enhance tumor destroying capability and is one of the first therapies to consistently demonstrate epitope spreading – inducing the patient's own T cells to expand, potentially contributing to a lasting anti-tumor effect. Unlike other cell therapies which require pre-conditioning regimens and hospitalization, MultiTAA is designed to be administered in an outpatient setting.
About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.
