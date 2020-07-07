HOUSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connie Pfeiffer, a widely respected appellate specialist with a practice in state and federal courts, has joined Yetter Coleman LLP as the new leader of its appellate team, the firm announced today.
Recognized among the "Top 100 Lawyers in Texas" by Texas Super Lawyers, Ms. Pfeiffer has served as lead appellate counsel in scores of appeals for both plaintiffs and defendants. Her practice focuses on business disputes, legal malpractice and fiduciary claims, and statutory and procedural issues. She joins Yetter Coleman from a leading trial boutique, Beck Redden LLP, where she was a partner.
Reagan Simpson, who has led the firm's appellate practice for the past decade, said, "Year after year, Connie is recognized among the most respected lawyers in Texas. Connie's arrival at Yetter Coleman reflects the strong next generation of our firm and appellate team. Her skills, record, and relationships with clients are extraordinary. She perfectly fits with our firm's commitment to deliver leading-edge service to our clients for decades to come."
A board-certified appellate specialist, Ms. Pfeiffer has a long list of accolades. She is recognized among the "Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas" by Texas Super Lawyers. The prestigious legal directory Chambers USA recognizes her among the top-ranked lawyers in Texas, where interviewees describe her as "an outstanding appellate lawyer." Best Lawyers has named Ms. Pfeiffer the "Appellate Lawyer of the Year," and Texas Lawyer named her the "Appellate Lawyer of the Week" for a high-profile win in the Texas Supreme Court.
Yetter Coleman partner Collin Cox said, "Connie will be the perfect captain for our 10-person appellate team. Every day, our trial and appellate specialists work side by side to protect our clients. Connie is a tenacious advocate and a wonderful colleague. She is respected by the entire bar. All of us are excited to work with her."
Ms. Pfeiffer said, "Yetter Coleman is a firm with an impressive history and a vision for the future. Reagan Simpson, and the late Greg Coleman before him, built a team of amazing appellate lawyers. I'm honored to help lead our team forward and am looking forward to working closely with Reagan, who has been a respected professional friend and someone I've admired my entire career. I'm also excited to work with the other appellate partners, April Farris and Dori Goldman, who each recently argued and won cases before the Texas Supreme Court."
Ms. Pfeiffer brings to the firm unique experience with the federal judiciary. She has served since 2013 on the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC), which screens and recommends nominees for vacancies on the federal bench and in U.S. attorney offices in Texas. She was appointed to the committee by the U.S. Senators for Texas.
Ms. Pfeiffer holds a J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law, and a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Tennessee.
About Yetter Coleman LLP
Yetter Coleman is a law firm built to handle high-stakes business and technology litigation from investigating claims and filing suit through final resolution on appeal. Founded in 1997, the firm's trial and appellate talent offer clients a unique, integrated team approach from which the best strategic decisions are developed for every stage of litigation. The firm has earned a reputation as one of America's best litigation-only firms, including recognition on the American Lawyer list of National Litigation Boutique Firms of the Year in 2019, 2009 and 2005. More information is available at YetterColeman.com.
