AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Swell is continuing its growth in the south, as the brand becomes the first official hard seltzer of Mempho Music Festival. Through the multi-year partnership, Mighty Swell will retain the exclusive marketing rights for the hard seltzer category at the three-day festival through 2022. Marking one of the first music festivals to return to the Mid-South following the pandemic, Mempho 2021 expects 10,000 attendees per day as it celebrates its fourth year.
This year's festival will move from Shelby Farms Park to the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. Mempho Music Fest will be headlined by Widespread Panic on Friday and Saturday with The Avett Brothers closing out the event on Sunday. Additional performances include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Billy Strings, and Lucinda Williams among other notable acts and local musicians.
"With music festivals announcing their return, 2021 is shaping up to be a celebration of life and live music," said Mighty Swell CEO John Beal. "Like many, we have missed seeing live shows and thus, we are extremely excited to partner with Mempho Music Festival and bring Mighty Swell to its' attendees. Much like Mighty Swell, Mempho Music Festival has grown considerably over the past few years and is quickly becoming a must-attend event for music lovers."
Inspired by its quirky and creative Austin roots, Mighty Swell supports Mempho's eclectic lineup which promises something for everyone. Similar to Mempho's genre spanning bookings, Mighty Swell offers a wide variety of flavor forward spiked seltzers that you can crack open and enjoy with any tune.
"Mempho Music Festival is excited to partner with Mighty Swell," said Jeff Bransford, Head of Brand Partnerships. "Both brands share an independent spirit, and we look forward to bringing their award-winning spiked seltzers to Mempho patrons and growing our brands together in the region."
Leading up to the festival, Mighty Swell will activate the partnership with local retail and digital marketing support, including a text-to-win sweepstakes beginning August 2nd. The grand prize winner will receive a pair of general admission wristbands to the three-day festival, along with two Mighty Swell branded PARKIT outdoor cooler-chairs and the runner-up will receive a Mighty Swell retro cooler. The sweepstakes will be supported by in-store POS at select retailers throughout Tennessee, and on Mighty Swell, Mempho Music Fest and PARKIT social media channels.
Mempho attendees can enjoy Swells at the festival, where single-serve 19.2 oz cans of refreshing Blackberry and Pineapple will be available for purchase at concessionaire stands; must be 21 and up. Mighty Swell will be featured on digital screens and festival signage throughout the grounds, including a swag giveaway designed to enhance the festival goer experience.
Certified gluten free, vegan-friendly and OU Kosher, Mighty Swell sets itself apart as the first hard seltzer to use natural white grape juice to deliver a refreshing fruit-forward beverage that is low in calories and low in sugar, with no artificial flavors, added sugars, high-fructose corn syrup or sodium benzoate.
Follow @mightyswell and @memphofest on Instagram for the latest updates or visit https://www.mightyswell.com/find-us to locate the "Swell" nearest you.
ABOUT MIGHTY SWELL SPIKED SELTZER
Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line now includes eight refreshing flavors: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, Mango Raspberry, Peach, Pineapple and Watermelon Mint. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzers are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified and are available in supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 24 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at http://www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell), Twitter (@mighty_swell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).
