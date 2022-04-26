Do 1 Thing Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Do 1 Thing Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Do 1 Thing Real Estate, a brand that is passionate about helping clients upgrade their lifestyles and create wealth, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Do 1 Thing Real Estate was founded by U.S. Army veteran Shirmel Gumbs-Heyliger, a consistent multimillion-dollar top producer. Gumbs-Heyliger's numerous accolades include a 2020 Houston Black Real Estate Association Top 20 designation and the Houston Association of Realtors® Young Professionals Network 20 Under 40 Award. She was also a finalist for the Greater Houston Builder Association Realtor® of the Year award in 2020 and 2021.
At Do 1 Thing Real Estate, Gumbs-Heyliger is building a coalition of like-minded real estate professionals who understand the monumental achievement of buying or selling a home. They use their extensive knowledge of the Houston real estate market, solid negotiation skills, and thoughtful brand of concierge-level service to keep the process smooth and easy to understand. Do 1 Thing serves buyers, sellers, lessees, and investors throughout Greater Houston and surrounding areas.
"At Do 1 Thing, we know that buying or selling a home is the biggest transaction most of our clients will ever experience, and we take our advisory role seriously," said Gumbs-Heyliger. "We work diligently to improve each client's quality of life, positioning them to build wealth by advocating for their best interests first."
Partnering with Side will ensure Do 1 Thing Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Do 1 Thing Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Do 1 Thing Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
When asked about the partnership, Gumbs-Heyliger said: "Side's tech, marketing, and agent support services will streamline transactions for Do 1 Thing clients and agents alike. With Side running the backend, my team and I can focus on ensuring that our clients come out on top."
About Do 1 Thing Real Estate
Do 1 Thing Real Estate is a forward-thinking, award-winning team with expansive knowledge of Houston's competitive real estate market. Its agents understand the monumental achievement of buying or selling real estate and serve as fierce advocates, strategic advisors, and creative problem solvers. Whether clients are buying, selling, leasing, or investing, Do 1 Thing professionals do one thing and do it well — from first contact to the welcome mat. To learn more, visit http://www.do1thingrealestate.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
