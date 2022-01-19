HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2002, while on a training run in Houston, Texas, with her husband, Raul, in preparation for the Marine Corp Marathon to be held that year in Washington, DC, Kristin Abello was suddenly struck by a car. As a result, she sustained a traumatic brain injury, among other physical traumas.
"Sunrise: Life after Traumatic Brain Injury: A Healing Journey in Surviving TBI, An Empowering True Story" (published by Archway Publishing) tells Abello's story of faith, love, hope and healing from TBI. While a love story, it is also the true story of her fight for survival. She and Raul were a young couple in love when the catastrophic car accident nearly pulled them apart. Abello tells how the support and prayers of her husband, family, and friends formed the basis of her miraculous recovery.
In the past year and a half of focusing my energies on the writing of this book, I have come to understand acceptance. I have found more awareness of the intensity of my brain injury trauma. I originally came into this book writing process to help other patients, families and friends to manage their own brain injury. In the end, writing ultimately healed me. Writing and discussing topics day in and day out made me aware of the unseen trauma I was dealt," Abello states.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Abello answers, "I hope and pray that through my story, you will find strength, hope, and inspiration in overcoming your own hurdles. The common ground of perseverance will shine through." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811860-sunrise
"Sunrise: Life after Traumatic Brain Injury: A Healing Journey in Surviving TBI, An Empowering True Story"
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781665712095
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781665712088
E-Book | 212 pages | ISBN 9781665712170
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Kristin Abello has worked both at Halliburton and Texas Children's Hospital as an exercise specialist. She also serves on The Institute of Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) Family Board and advocates for patients with neurological and brain trauma. As a philanthropist, she sits as auction chair and committee member of various schools in the Houston Metropolis. She is the founder of "Two-Steppin' with TIRR" and "Go Western." Abello engages in running, yoga and enjoys the outdoors. She loves to travel and is always up for any adventure. She and Raul have two sons, Jacob and Colin, and live in Houston, Texas, with their golden retrievers.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing