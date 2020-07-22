- Operating revenues of $506.8 million, an increase of $40.3 million, or 9 percent, compared to the prior year quarter - Net income of $34.1 million ($32.5 million on an adjusted basis) versus net income of $19.3 million ($21.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter - Diluted EPS of $1.44 ($1.37 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.81 ($0.91 on an adjusted basis)