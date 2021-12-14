FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Reverend Dr. Robert W. Bosworth, Jr., a licensed clinical pastoral counselor, has completed his new book "A Year with the Twenty-Third Psalm": a gripping and potent guide for living one's spiritual life based on the teachings of Psalm 23.
"This book is designed for readers of high school age and older who wish to grow spiritually and intellectually in God's Spirit and Word. Each chapter begins with a citation from Holy Scripture, followed by a meditation, prayer, and an activity to reinforce the theme of the chapter," writes the Reverend Dr. Robert W. Bosworth, Jr. "I suggest you take this book to a quiet pace where you will not be disturbed. Take your time, using meditations weekly or daily as you prefer, think and pray on them, and perform the activities to reinforce what they address. Make sure to do all three parts of each chapter: meditation, prayer, and activity. In your spiritual and intellectual development, they are of equal importance."
Published by Page Publishing, Reverend Dr. Robert W. Bosworth, Jr.'s meditative book provides valuable teachings from Psalm 23, regarded as "one of the best-known and most-beloved pieces of literature," in addition to the lives of saints, those who are "heroes of the faith." This book is designed to be digested across multiple sittings: weekly, daily, or however the reader feels fits best with his or her spirituality. This is a work designed for Catholics and Protestants alike. Abiding to the lessons and practices of these fifty-two shorts chapters will challenge the reader's mind, heart, and actions over the course of a year.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Year with the Twenty-Third Psalm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
