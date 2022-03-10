MANSFIELD, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The office of Governor Greg Abbott has announced the reappointment of Ramtech Building Systems' Roland Brown to another term on the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council. Mr. Brown is one of twelve new and existing member appointments made by Governor Abbot to the 12 member council. Originally appointed by former Governor Rick Perry in October of 2010, Mr. Brown will continue to serve as the Presiding Officer of the council which functions as an advisory board for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on issues related to the regulation of the industrialized housing and commercial modular building industries.
Mr. Brown, of Midlothian, Texas, is the Vice President of Design and Development for Ramtech, a Mansfield, Texas-based leader in the manufacture, installation, and site development of relocatable buildings and permanent modular construction. He also previously served as the Government Affairs Chairman and President of the Board of Directors of the Modular Building Institute, the international nonprofit trade association that serves the commercial modular construction industry. Mr. Brown is a member of the International Code Council where he has been an advocate for addressing code and compliance issues that affect the commercial modular building industry.
Mr. Brown began his career in the modular industry in 1981, and since that time has developed a long track record of creating innovative and unique structural designs which have made significant contributions to the technical evolution of the commercial modular industry. These innovations include Ramtech's award winning slab-on-grade permanent modular construction process, a grade level approach which allows for modular building sections to be set and attached directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation.
About Ramtech Building Systems
Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,500 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.
Media Contact
Steve Sickman, Ramtech Building Systems, 9725333245, ssickman@ramtechgroup.com
SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems