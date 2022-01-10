AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1997 by Mark Lacy and Scott Barrett in Fort Worth Texas, Benchmark Research now spans 8 cities within 3 states and is home to over 150+ employees. Since Benchmark's incipience, the team has conducted more than 1,200 trials with 50,000+ participants in partnership with the private and public sectors at clinics located in California, Louisiana and Texas. It is an astonishing track record of success, which is why the team has earned a reputation of excellence over the years.
In 2004, when the team first moved into vaccine research, the field was not as desirable in the research industry. It was the vision of CEO Mark Lacy that initiated the team to make the decision to dive into these uncharted territories and make the best-in-class processes possible, playing a crucial role in what would become the most important therapeutic area in the industry. While Benchmark leaped into vaccine research, they continued building experience in device and diagnostic trials targeting a wide range of therapeutic areas.
The world of clinical research has never been more interesting, with rapid developments happening by the day, the team at Benchmark Research have played a crucial role in studies over the last quarter decade. The experience and expertise Benchmark has earned is best reflected in the over 600+ vaccine trials and almost 100 device and diagnostic trials they have conducted. Last year, Benchmark has conducted a wide variety of preventative vaccine and prophylactic antibody studies for COVID-19, Anthrax, Zika, CMV, hMPV/PIV3, RSV, Flu, C. Diff, E. Coli, Meningitis & Pneumococcal.
Benchmark Research's superior team of motivated and focused investigators are largely part of the reason behind Benchmark Research's success in the last 25 years. Across leadership, Doctors, CCRCs, Site Directors and more the team is composed of experts in the field which is why Benchmark employees have been awarded Clinical Researcher of the Year five times in eight years. The team's sites are seen as hubs of leading research in a variety of different fields. Over the years, Benchmark has been awarded by ACRP, INC Research, PharmaVoice Magazine, PharmaTimes, Pfizer, and many others and continues to receive global recognition for our quality and innovation in the field. In 2019 Benchmark received the greatest accolades in World Vaccine Congress history having become the largest vaccine or runner up in World Vaccine Award history.
While they have achieved some incredible feats over the years, the spirit of the team at Benchmark never rests and they are always looking to the next big venture. One of which is M.A.C.R.O. (Minorities Advancing Clinical Research Operation), which revolves around bringing more minorities into clinical trials and creating more trust and transparency.
"As we reflect and celebrate the last 25 years as a company, I am reminded of how much we have achieved. Benchmark will continue to do great things in the future and I feel blessed to be the CEO and Founder of such an incredible company, and at the heart of it there are even more incredible people who encompass it." - Mark Lacy, CEO and Founder
