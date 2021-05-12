MCALLEN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latinas Voice celebrates its first anniversary by presenting its international awards to promote Latina women in five categories. The organization was created to raise awareness of extraordinary women through a strategic platform and has received more than 70 nominees for the inaugural Latinas Voice 2021 awards.
Voting will begin on May 30 and winners will be revealed on June 24 during a virtual gala. The following prizes will be awarded:
Emerging Young Latina Award: This award is presented to a young Latina between the ages of 20 and 35 with a great desire to get ahead with determination and commitment that has taken great steps to achieve her goals despite her little experience.
Inspiring Latina Mom Award: Every mom deserves an award. The special award honors a Latina mother whose courage has changed the course and history of a family without forgetting to always nurture with values.
Latina Entrepreneur Trailblazer Award: This will be given to a Latina pioneer who has demonstrated business achievements, via profitability, growth and business culture through innovation.
Latina Mentor Award: This award recognizes a Latina who has been a role model for others teaching and helping to bring out the best in each other, thus forging a legacy for our next generations.
Latina Community Spirit Award: This award acknowledges a Latina with a spirit of compassion and selfless service, who is focused on helping others. It is someone who supports a cause, created by herself or representing another.
The leadership team is preparing all the details with the values mentioned above as the main guiding principles.
"There are many ways to celebrate women who think they are ordinary, when in fact they are actually doing extraordinary things. This Latinas Voice platform, the awards and all the upcoming projects are focused on all those women who suffer in silence, and those who don't know how to follow the path to success. We have united all of our hearts, resources and strategies to make your voice count," said Monica Rivers, member of the executive team.
Latinas Voice Leadership Trainer and Coach and Executive Member Claudia Guillèn, considers Latinas Voice as a platform for expansion, growth, contribution and inspiration.
"As a Latina woman I have a voice, as a leader I have the ability to transform, and as a professional I have the responsibility to contribute and add value," she said. "The Latinas Voice Awards was born with the desire to be the stage to offer the deserved recognition to wonderful women who are making a difference in their daily lives. In our five categories, we want the inspiring message of their actions and achievements to shine and be heard and with its brightness many more women feel inspired to shine as well. Because when you find your authentic voice, nobody stops you."
Edith Lopez, a Latinas Voice executive team member, believes that every woman has a greater purpose than what she believes for herself.
"And when we Latinas find the motives in our hearts, we are life givers, generators of opportunities, capable of paving the way where previously there was none," she added. "Proving in this way that it is possible and without knowing becoming an inspiration for others. It is our Latino heritage and our legacy. For this reason, we want to honor five outstanding Latinas, one for each category, recognizing their courage, their struggle, their sacrifices and their passion to achieve their goals. We want to be part of their story. Soon, we will be a million Latinas, but we are all one, because what blesses one blesses all!"
