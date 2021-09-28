WOLFFORTH, Tex., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matador Motors has available on offer two pre-owned Hyundai models: the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS and the 2009 Hyundai Accent GS 3-Door. Both these models can be found at the dealership now in the Wolfforth, TX area.
The 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is an SUV front-wheel-drive with a six-cylinder engine using gasoline fuel with a fuel economy of 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. The vehicle has completed around 175,540 miles and has adjustable foot pedals alongside ABS brakes, heated exterior mirrors, a glass rear window, and a genuine wood trim to its interiors.
The vehicle's exterior includes 2-speed intermittent wipers, body-colored door handles, mirrors and bumpers, a rear privacy glass, tinted windshield, and front windows.
The safety features in the 2008 vehicle include front seat-mounted side-impact airbags, brake assist, three-point seatbelts for all positions, energy-absorbing steering column, traction control, and electronic stability.
The 2009 Hyundai Accent GS 3-Door is a coupe with a four-speed automatic transmission with a four-cylinder and is available in blue color for the exterior with grey interiors. The vehicle offers a fuel economy of 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. It has halogen lamps, black door handles, side mirrors, side marker lamps, and a variable-intermittent windshield wiper.
The vehicle has covered around 157,705 miles and offers ABS brakes on its front-wheel-drive option alongside a manual moonroof, child safety door locks, keyless entry, driver and passenger airbag, and a genuine wood trim interior.
Visit the dealership website at http://www.matadormotors.com for more information on the pre-owned vehicles available in the Matador Motors Inventory. Interested customers can also directly contact the dealership at 806-833-7300 or drive by the dealership at 214 E Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth.
