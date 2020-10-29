Third Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $3.0 Billion Record Quarterly GAAP Diluted EPS from Cont. Operations of $1.13 and Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.40 Third Quarter Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $114.9 million Remaining Performance Obligations of $4.4 Billion and Record Total Backlog of $15.1 Billion Raising 2020 Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings Per Share Expectations