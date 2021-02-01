Commencement of two produced water recycling facility projects in the Permian Basin backed by long-term contracts totaling 80,000 barrels per day of capacity $3 million strategic investment in Deep Imaging Technologies, a leading downhole frac fluid tracking and imaging technology company Preliminary unaudited revenue range of $130 - $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a sequential increase of 31% at the midpoint of the range relative to the third quarter of 2020