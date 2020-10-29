CEC Entertainment Secures Support from Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors and Ad Hoc Noteholder Group for Plan of Reorganization, Proceeds with Value-Maximizing Transaction After Achieving Global Consensus

Consenting creditors holding greater than 92% in principal amount of prepetition first lien loans and greater than 80% in principal amount of prepetition unsecured notes now support the Plan of Reorganization On October 13, the Bankruptcy Court approved $200 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support ongoing business operations and reorganization expenses Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations, if not already open, will continue to re-open in accordance with all CDC, federal, state, and local guidelines