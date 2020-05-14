AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's support of Mental Health Awareness Month, a new survey conducted by RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ helps shed light on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on mental health in America.
The survey, conducted in partnership with Kelton Research, found that over half (54%) Americans agree that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health. Many people (76%) are actively working to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 on their mental health. Specific self-care efforts include talking to friends and family (54%), exercising (43%), and meditating (21%).
Americans also report that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more challenging to get mental health care than before. Only 12% of Americans surveyed had been able to have a virtual doctor's appointment to get treatment for mental health symptoms. More than one-third reported missing a health appointment due to a COVID-19-related difficulty.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has also taken a toll on prescription medication adherence. 12% of those surveyed reported having missed doses of a prescribed medication. A key driver of this was skipping doses due to fear of the prescription running out or being unable to get a refill. Younger generations (those aged 18 to 55) were more than twice as likely to report having skipped a medication dose compared to baby boomers.
RxSaver is utilizing this data to better serve Americans as they manage both mental health and financial strain during this difficult time. Besides free prescription coupons, the healthcare savings company helps consumers find free and low cost health resources on its website.
About RxSaver by RetailMeNot: RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ improves health through the power of savings. RxSaver's free-to-use prescription coupon platform gathers drug prices from every major pharmacy to help consumers compare medication prices and save. As part of leading savings destination RetailMeNot, RxSaver coupons bridge the gap between prescription medication costs and affordability, to help individuals afford the health care they need.
