GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American embedded computing leader WINSYSTEMS today announced the first release in its newly debuting computer-on-module product line: the COMeT10-3900 COM Express® Type 10 mini module.
Although WINSYSTEMS' first entry in the rapidly expanding COM module marketplace, the COMeT10-3900 fully leverages the company's 38 years of proven expertise in designing and manufacturing highly reliable embedded computing solutions. This new product line is a logical extension of WINSYSTEMS' industrial single board computer systems largely driven by customer demand.
"Customers who have long-trusted our solutions to support critical applications and infrastructure previously asked us to add computer-on-module solutions to our product offerings. They consider these modules a natural complement to our rugged, well-engineered SBCs," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "More recently, pandemic-triggered concerns about supply chain reliability, plus accelerating emphasis on device and data security, have clearly increased demand for COM modules that are designed and manufactured in the U.S."
Performance and security matters
Leveraging the Intel Atom® E3900 series System on Chip (SoC) processor, the COMeT10-3900's performance optimally empowers embedded computing in such applications as unmanned vehicles, digital surveillance, transportation, Mil/COTS, industrial automation and medical diagnostics. It offers up to 8GB LPDDR4 2400 MT/s for lightning-fast system memory. Hardware security is provided via the module's onboard discrete TPM 2.0 device for root-of-trust authentication.
The COMeT10-3900 module is designed specifically for rugged and industrial IoT environments. It delivers durability and reliability in operating temperatures ranging from -40C° to +85°C. It also offers a wide-range power input, accommodating 4.75V to 20V DC; onboard eMMC 5.x storage options that extend from 8GB to 128GB; as well as soldered LPDDR4 for shock- and vibration-sensitive applications.
Versatile capabilities and expansion board possibilities
WINSYSTEMS has incorporated maximum functionality and flexibility in its U.S.-designed and -manufactured COM Express Type 10 mini, small-form-factor footprint. The module includes two display interfaces: one Digital Display Interface that can be converted to DisplayPort, HDMI or DVI on the carrier, and one embedded DisplayPort (eDP) LCD interface that can be optionally populated with a single-channel LVDS output. The COMeT10-3900 also supports build options for high-speed UARTs or legacy UARTs compatible with PC-style interfaces. The combination of TPM 2.0 with options for either legacy interfaces, or legacy-free eDP and HSUARTs, provides an updated path for existing carrier cards as well as a legacy-free solution for new designs.
The COMeT10-3900 COM Express® module offers connectivity through four PCIe lanes configurable as 4x1, 2x1 + 1x2, or 1x4; two USB 3.1 Gen 1 and six USB 2.0 channels; along with one i210 1Gb/s Ethernet RGMII with IEEE 1588 support. HD audio signals and two SATA 3.0 channels are also available.
Superior quality, support and value
By developing and manufacturing its own computer-on-module products at its expanded facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, WINSYSTEMS maintains control over all components and its recognized build quality. Its inaugural COM Express modules offer the functionality and highly reliable performance essential in diverse, demanding applications and extreme environments. Equally important, WINSYSTEMS backs these rugged embedded solutions with outstanding technical support, BIOS customization and timely delivery, so customers get to market faster.
The COMeT10-3900 modules will become available during the fourth quarter of 2020 and will ship from its Texas headquarters with access to the accompanying product manual, a carrier design guide, a Mini-ITX evaluation carrier and thermal solutions (the latter two items sold separately).
"The entire WINSYSTEMS team is excited about the launch of this new, in-demand product line," Hilliard said. "Our application engineers are ready to address requests for information and provide design consultations to help customers take advantage of our COM Express module capabilities."
