HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, A Houston-based provider of information governance and compliance software, is excited to announce the launch of a new file analysis solution, Gimmal Altitude. Altitude will provide users with the ability to manage unstructured data across the enterprise by discovering and analyzing content in all corporate data sources to reduce risk and improve organizational efficiency. This solution allows users to easily gain visibility into the masses of content they have and make better decisions to eliminate unnecessary data and govern information properly.
Key features of Gimmal Altitude, include:
- Discovering valuable business information buried in unstructured data sources
- Identifying redundant, obsolete, and trivial information
- Classifying critical business content to ensure proper information governance
Discover how Gimmal Altitude can help your organization: https://www.gimmal.com/gimmal-altitude
Gimmal Vice President of Client Success, Sheander Tou, stated, "A successful information governance program starts with an understanding of enterprise data. File shares still hold the majority of data in an organization but, with Gimmal Altitude, this data can be analyzed and acted upon to support mature information governance."
About Gimmal
Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance, no matter where they are stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.