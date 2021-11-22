AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandra Gonzalez, a shareholder in the Austin office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed a Latina commissioner for the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). As a commissioner, Gonzalez will play a vital role in the progression of issues that impact Latinas in the legal profession.
"I am passionate about increasing the representation of Latinos within the legal profession and providing them support and resources to succeed. As a Latina in the legal profession, the HNBA and Latina Commission's missions are ones that I hold close to my heart," Gonzalez said. "It's an absolute honor to serve as a HNBA Latina commissioner and I look forward to working alongside an extraordinary group of individuals."
Since its founding in 1972, HNBA has acted as a force for positive change within the legal profession by creating opportunities for Hispanic lawyers and by helping generations of lawyers to succeed, according to its website. The Latina Commission aims to inform and shape the policies and priorities that affect women lawyers and the legal culture in which they practice, creating forums for the exchange and expression of the views of Latina lawyers, and serving as a voice to advocate for these views.
Commissioners are appointed by the HNBA president to serve a year-long term. As a member of the organization, Gonzalez presented on anti-corruption during the 2020 HNBA Corporate Counsel Conference & Annual Convention and participated in the Latina Executive Leadership Program in 2019/2020. In 2021, she served as a volunteer in the HNBA's judicial endorsement process and was named to the 2021 HNBA 'Top Lawyers Under 40' list.
At Greenberg Traurig, Gonzalez serves as co-chair of the firm's Latino Affinity Group, Somos GT (We are GT). The group brings together the firm's Latino community and allies and provides a forum for all attorneys to make connections, build relationships, and share ideas.
Gonzalez, an attorney for the firm's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, focuses her practice on international corporate compliance matters and more specifically, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act. Gonzalez assists clients around the world to design, build, and implement anti-corruption compliance policies and procedures consistent with the elements of an "effective compliance program" under U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines.
