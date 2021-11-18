HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an age where digital marketing is prevalent, most businesses want to increase traffic to their websites. When more users visit a site, they're more likely to become viable leads or even recurring customers. For small businesses, it may sound like it's time to utilize methods that'll help gain as much traffic as possible. However, Actual SEO Media, Inc. stresses that rushing headlong into rapidly increasing website traffic isn't always the best method.
-How Organic Traffic is Better for Long Term Growth
There are several ways a business can go about attracting users to its site: paid sources and organic sources. Although paid ads can temporarily increase traffic and sales, it's temporary and only good in the short term. On the other hand, there are several benefits in investing in gradually increasing organic traffic:
1. Sustainable approach in the long run
2. High customer trust
3. Cost-effective
4. Improves brand loyalty
5. Higher conversion rates
Organic sources include search engines like Google. Over 90% of online sales begin from Google or another search engine. Organic sources tend to have better conversion rates than paid traffic and capture over 40% of revenue since they're more permanent.
However, 75% of users don't even click past the first page. That's why most businesses know that ranking on the first page of Google's search results is better for generating sales leads.
"Increasing organic traffic is a slow process," states Benjamin Thompson, Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s CFO. "It's like building anything substantial. The sturdier the foundation, the better the website will fare. It's better for a business in the long term because when websites are optimized the right way, they tend to rank higher for longer."
-Cost-Effective Methods to Gain Organic Traffic
One of the easiest ways is investing in search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. Whether a business opts to handle it themselves or hire the help of an SEO company will depend on its own knowledge and budget. Several factors go into pushing a website's ranking up the Google search results:
1. Optimized website and relevant content for readers.
Both users and Google care about how a website is optimized. Is it relevant to what was searched? Is the content legible? Is it loading smoothly? Is it engaging?
2. Publish content regularly.
It's like with social media. There's no point in only crafting creative content once. The world is constantly doing something new, and so the content on websites should be too.
3. Use long-tail keywords.
"Long-tail keywords" are specific keyword phrases that users search if they're closer to purchasing or if they're using voice-to-text. For example, there's a difference between searching "mug" and searching "coffee mug with lid."
4. Include internal links.
Including links that go to the rest of a website provides a better navigation experience. It allows both users and search engine crawlers to find your pages easily and allows them to dwell on the website for longer.
5. Realize the power of social media.
Social media is a powerful platform that easily gains the attention of users online. An active social media account can become an influential voice that brings followers back to the main website, or vice versa.
