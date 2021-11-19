FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda, was honored by D CEO magazine with a position on the 2022 Edition of the Dallas 500, placing him among the most powerful business leaders in North Texas. This distinction recognizes Kurzius' decade-long effort to build a dynamic and rapidly growing asset tracking software company.
"We've been working hard to create a platform that helps businesses in every conceivable industry work smarter," said Kurzius. "I'm honored to be included on this list, and I believe this recognition validates our team's effort to build a world-class solution."
Those efforts have helped assemble a client base that spans over 45 countries and tracks millions of assets in Asset Panda. The platform supports businesses, non-profits, government organizations, schools, and others in their efforts to properly track the equipment that helps them do their jobs effectively.
"Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas," said D
CEO editor Christine Perez. "Those featured in our 2022 edition are the best of the best; they play an integral role in driving the local economy."
"The 2022 edition showcases the unique energy of these North Texas leaders," said Gillea Allison, president of D Magazine Partners and publisher of D CEO. "There is no other region in the country with the breadth of talent, passion, and commitment as Dallas-Fort Worth," Allison said. "I am particularly excited by their commitment to making Dallas an even better place to work, live, and grow a business."
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. To learn more about our company, please visit our website at https://assetpanda.com.
About D CEO
Now in its 15th year, D CEO connects North Texas executives with insightful, authoritative, and provocative coverage of Dallas-Fort Worth businesses. It profiles the leaders behind innovative startups to chief executives leading global companies. D CEO was named the nation's best regional business magazine in 2021 by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
About D Magazine Partners
D Magazine is the city magazine of Dallas. For four decades, it has served as the independent voice of the city, revealing the best Dallas has to offer. D Magazine Partners also publishes D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, Dallas Medical Directory, People Newspapers, and dmagazine.com, a national award-winning website.
