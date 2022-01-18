MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timothy Kandashu Majero, a writer with master's degrees in manpower studies and business administration, has completed his new book "The Kanda Odyssey": a gripping reveal in the life of a man who struggles to understand who he really is and tries to unravel the mysteries of his identity by looking into his lineage.
"This book is the author's personal life story told in the third person. It is presented as the story of an old man on a long journey of self-reflection, tracing his life from the time of his birth to date, trying to understand who he really is. The question of his identity stems from the confluence of Christianity on the one hand and African tradition on the other at the time of his birth. He was born of staunch Christian parents at a time when the rest of the extended family and the clan patriarch, his grandpa, at the village where he was born were all deeply steeped in the African traditional way of life and ancestral worship. It is the dichotomy of these fundamental family foundations that gave rise to question of his true identity as he grew up. His journey of self-reflection in search of self eventually takes him all the way back to his roots."
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Kandashu Majero's engrossing narrative is a saga of his own life story. The conflicting beliefs and traditions he grew up in led him to set off on a journey in search of his true identity within the confluence of these cultures. It is a tale of looking into and searching for one's inner self.
Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase"The Kanda Odyssey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
