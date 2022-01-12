HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce a majority growth investment in Clovis Point portfolio company Map Your Show, LLC ("Map Your Show" or the "Company"), a leading provider of event management software, from its parent company Gardner Business Media, Inc. Through the strategic partnership, Gardner Business Media and the Map Your Show management team will continue to hold significant stakes in the company. This investment will be used to accelerate the Company's innovation and growth, to enhance its value-added products and deliver the best possible experiences for event organizers, exhibitors and attendees.
"Given the rapid acceleration of technology adoption, the B2B event technology space continues to see incredible growth as organizations understand the increasingly important role technology plays in supporting and enhancing events now more than ever," said Robert Shuford, Managing Partner at Clovis Point. "Map Your Show is well positioned to capitalize on the immense market opportunity as it continues to expand on its best-in-class event management platform that enables in-person, virtual and hybrid delivery models."
"This is a big step for Map Your Show," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "We found a great partner with Clovis Point Capital. What really set them apart was their belief in culture. MYS has a reputation for providing quality, innovative software with outstanding customer service. Clovis Point Capital understands this and is going to help us realize our potential; we could not be more excited about the partnership."
"Clovis Point is incredibly excited to partner with Map Your Show and such an experienced management team with deep industry knowledge. We look forward to building upon the foundational product platform and to enhancing the value for our customers," said Brian Bergeron, Operating Partner at Clovis Point.
As part of the transaction, Robert Shuford, Brian Bergeron and Christopher Joseph of Clovis Point Capital will join the Map Your Show board.
About Map Your Show, LLC
Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Map Your Show is an industry leading event management software platform, partnering with events of all sizes including 8 of the Top 10 Trade Show Executive Gold 100 events according the January/February issue. The Company's user-friendly, cloud-base software offers the ability to simplify and streamline processes, increase revenue and heighten the exhibitor and attendee engagement. Modules include Integrated Directory Floor Pan & Search, Conference Management, Booth Sales, Exhibitor Data Collection and Mobile App+. These modules enable audience engagement, customizable branding, virtual events, credit card processing, lead generation and real-time reporting. Map Your Show's software serves all three event audiences: show managers, exhibitors and attendees.
About Clovis Point Capital, LLC
Clovis Point Capital is a Houston, TX-based growth equity firm that focuses on making investments in enterprise software and technology-enabled business services companies. The firm's relationship-based approach utilizes its experience and expertise to help companies accelerate growth and realize their full potential. For more information, please visit http://www.cpcap.com.
Media Contact
Matt Hibbetts, Clovis Point Capital, 1 713-444-2256, mhibbetts@cpcap.com
SOURCE Clovis Point Capital