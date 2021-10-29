SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalTech today announced that it has received the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers. Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers.
Cyber Verify is based on the Unified Certification StandardTM (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award CalTech with the 'AAA' rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer," said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. "Today, less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing CalTech in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide."
Cyber Verify Rating System
The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company's service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.
Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:
- AAA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review
- AA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a particular day
- A - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.
Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.
"CalTech is proud to be awarded the Cyber Verify AAA Risk Assurance Rating. Being among the elite group of Managed Services Providers to achieve this rating is a testament to the value CalTech and its leadership has placed in cybersecurity. CalTech recognizes the level of trust our customers place in us to support their critical systems; because of this, we hold ourselves to a higher level of cybersecurity practices. This independent audit reviews our internal operations to ensure CalTech is properly safeguarding our infrastructure for serving our customers," said Zibeon Serrato, CalTech Director of Information Security.
About CalTech
At CalTech, we help your organization stress less about IT, allowing you to spend more time taking care of your clients, increasing your security standing, and improving your team's productivity. CalTech has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas for eight years running by the Texas Association of Business, the Society for Human Resource Management, and Texas Monthly. Check out CalTech's website to learn more, https://www.caltech.com/.
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has a robust and global reach of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com/
