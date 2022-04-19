Recent release "Life Is Hard" from Page Publishing author Truly Grace is a riveting novel introducing Austin Woods, a young man whose life is turned upside down when he is arrested for his online activities. His faith is tested, and with the help of his mother's steadfast support and divine grace, he emerges from the challenges stronger and wiser than before.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truly Grace, an Alabama native and US Army veteran who was honorably discharged with the rank of E-5 and later served as a nurse in civilian life for over twenty years, has completed her new book "Life Is Hard": a spellbinding drama inspired by the many deeply human stories she heard during her professional encounters with patients over the course of her career.
"The young man, Austin, went through boyhood challenges, as many boys do, but as a man, he faced challenges that almost destroyed his life. He had plans and big dreams, but then after he did some personal research on the computer, the police arrived at his home, and he was arrested. His dreams were shattered. His parents were standing by his side and giving all the love and support they had to give. Their faith was tried, and they were not going to back down or give up. Austin is a man that serves God and has a desire to help others when he can, but now he has to use extreme caution and be on his guard around people he didn't know because his trust in people was shaken."
Published by Page Publishing, Truly Grace's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Life Is Hard" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
