ORANGE, Texas, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecil Atkission Toyota, located in Orange, Texas, is offering a limited-time period lease offer for the 2022 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla can be leased for $209 for 36 months, with an initial payment of $2,999 at the time of signing the agreement. This particular offer is applicable for the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE trim. The lease offer excludes tax, title, license, registration fees, and the cost of optional equipment. The lease terms will be available only for those customers whose credit is approved. Other than that, the 2022 Toyota Corolla can also be purchased through finance with a limited-period offer of 2.9% PR for 60 months. This offer will be available only for approved credit for well-qualified customers. The amount of down payment and other factors can also affect qualification for the finance offer.
Cecil Atkission Toyota is also offering special offers for other Toyota vehicles. Customers can avail of a $500 Cash offer for the 2022 Toyota Camry. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 can be purchased through finance with a limited-period offer of 1.9% APR for 60 months. Also, the 2021 Toyota Highlander can be leased at $309 per month for 36 months with an initial payment of $2,999 at the time of signing the agreement.
For more information on these offers, customers can visit Cecil Atkission Toyota located at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, Texas. They can also contact the dealership by phone at 833-378-1225 or through their website - https://www.ceciltoyota.com/new-car-incentives-and-rebates-orange-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2021oct17
