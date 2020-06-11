PLANO, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 17, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless News, will bring together experts from organizations including the EastWest Institute and wenovator for a webinar titled: "5G: Between Value and Policy." The webinar, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss the value that comes with 5G connectivity and how it can be maximized with sensible, growth-oriented policies. Panelists include Dr. Mohamed Madkour, Vice President of Huawei's Global Wireless and Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Bruce McConnell, Executive Vice President at EastWest Institute and Dr. Anand R. Prasad, Founder of wenovator and former Chairman of 3GPP SA3. The panel will be moderated by Tim Danks, Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations at Huawei Technologies USA.
5G networks have the potential to drive economic growth for decades to come, but a comprehensive strategy across public and private sectors is needed to ensure a prosperous deployment and secure networks. 5G networks are already delivering advanced, secure connectivity and value around the world, but the journey to maximum value and benefit to society must be aided and accelerated by sensible regulations.
As 5G emerges as a cornerstone of 21st century innovation, it's important to continue the conversation around current regulations and how they impact digital transformation. Along with 5G networks, artificial intelligence and cloud computing provided the foundation for "Industry 4.0," the future of how business does business. Strong policies that focus on issues such as collaboration, spectrum allocation and security can drive global growth and benefits for all. This topic will be discussed further during "5G: Between Value and Policy," where experts will offer their perspectives on maximizing the benefits of 5G connectivity with growth-oriented policies.
For more information and to register for "5G: Between Value and Policy" visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d0bUlrCJQPqEP26sF5XktQ
