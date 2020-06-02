GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning, KS2 has been a trusted IT partner for its customers leveraging leading technologies from IBM, Oracle, Red Hat and HubSpot. We have built a great team of architects, engineers, consultants, and sales specialists to help clients modernize and digitally transform. Our goal is to make Hybrid Cloud easy and safe with our highly certified consultants, accredited partnerships, and proven BEST ® process.
KS2 Technologies announces that it has hired Mike Morgan as its new Director of Professional Services. Mr. Morgan brings a wealth of experience in the IT consulting industry. Over the past 25+ years he has served in multiple leadership roles, including:
- CEO of two separate consulting organizations
- Head of sales for a multi-national consulting firm
- Leadership of Project Teams and complex projects
- Directed multiple Hybrid Cloud Implementations and migration projects
With a commitment to excellence and value, in everything he does, Mr. Morgan plans to prepare the Professional Services arm for rapid growth while improving the quality of service and value experienced by our customers: "I believe that KS2 has the right talent with strong values and a great culture to help our clients transform and achieve the results they expect."
Eric Kuefler, Co-founder and President of KS2 said, "I've known Mike for several years and am excited to have him join the team! I believe Mike will improve our position in the marketplace by preparing us for the next steps in our aggressive growth strategy."
Dan Shinedling Jr. Co-Founder and CEO of KS2 said "Mike and I have competed for some the same customers over the years, and I have gained respect for his dedication to excellence and innovative approaches he brings to solve complex Hybrid Cloud issues."
Contact:
Eric Kuefler
8173101819
240907@email4pr.com
https://www.ks2inc.com/