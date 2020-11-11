Emergency Safety Solutions aims to greatly reduce disabled vehicle-involved crashes with dramatically more visible emergency hazard lighting, supplemental digital advanced warning to oncoming traffic - H.E.L.P. uses highly visible hazard light flash patterns to provide significantly greater visibility of disabled vehicles - Someone is involved in a crash with a disabled vehicle every seven minutes on U.S. roads - Current passenger vehicle hazard lighting systems are based on outdated limiting technology and regulatory standards that have not changed in nearly 70 years