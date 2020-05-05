DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Large Practice Sales, (LPS) the most effective U.S. monetization advisor to dentists with larger practices, today announced they have been engaged by owners that represent $267,000,000 in practice value since April 1. More importantly, Invisible DSOs have committed to purchase over $75,000,000 worth of LPS advised clients since March 1.
"While we expected an influx of new clients seeking silent partners to weather the COVID crisis, we did not expect so many eager buyers. Apparently, investors continue to believe in the profit potential of dental practice consolidation." Said Chip Fichtner, Principal of LPS.
"Certain practice buyers are accelerating their activity in specialist practices while the larger Dental Service Organizations (DSO) are pre-occupied performing triage on their existing GP practices. These investors include legacy DSOs, Private Equity, Family Offices and SBIC's."
LPS specializes in structuring transactions which enable the doctor to sell between 60% and 90% of their practice to an Invisible DSO, or silent partner. Doctors get cash now and continue to lead the practice under their brand and team as owners for years or decades in the future.
Doctor's benefit from the new partner's deep resources of capital, marketing, purchasing power and payor negotiation leverage. Doctors gain an experienced partner for upcoming CDC, OSHA and ADA compliance mandates due to the COVID crisis. They also have a known upside and exit strategy for their retained ownership when they are ready to retire.
"Surprisingly, many of our clients are in their 30's and 40's and view an Invisible DSO partnership as an opportunity to accelerate the growth of their practice using a partner's capital and management expertise, while retaining unlimited upside value potential." Fichtner continued, "the silent partnership is not a retirement strategy for these doctors, but a growth vehicle in many cases."
Dentists interested in understanding their practice value today to an Invisible DSO partner are invited to schedule a confidential, no obligation phone call to learn more about the FREE process. Doctors should contact LPS at 877-437-3353 or email us at learnmore@largepracticesales.com or visit www.invisibledso.com.
About Large Practice Sales
Large Practice Sales (LPS) advises Dentists of all specialties on the monetization of all or part of their practice value, achieving far higher values than typical "transition advisors." We focus exclusively on the sale of practices with $500,000+ in annual earnings, (EBITDA) not collections. LPS does not provide consulting, valuations, associate searches or any other ancillary services. For more information please visit www.largepracticesales.com.
Media Contact: John Harris, Principal
Large Practice Sales, LLC
Office: (954) 300-2644
239240@email4pr.com