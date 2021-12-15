DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Envy Gaming, Inc., an entertainment and esports company based in North Texas, in a deal to join forces with OpTic Gaming. The two legacy esports brands, Envy and OpTic Gaming, will now be operated by shared ownership. Through the transaction, Envy's franchise position in the Call of Duty LeagueTM was rebranded to a new brand: OpTic Texas.
Envy is a diversified entertainment company with one of the most winning pedigrees in global esports since its founding in 2007. It is one of the most valuable esports organizations in the world and today includes a network of competitive gamers, influential content creators, and esports teams with global reach. OpTic Gaming emerged as a content creation powerhouse and had grown to become one of the most successful esports brands in growing a dedicated fanbase over the last decade. By joining forces, the combined organization aims to continue to build a premier next-generation esports and media brand.
"It is an honor to represent our client to facilitate its growth and expansion through this exciting transaction. We look forward to continuing to work with Envy to support the company's future business endeavors," Steve Walkowiak, co-chair of the firm's Video Games & Esports practice, and Corporate Shareholder Thomas Woolsey said in a joint statement.
The Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Thomas Woolsey. Additional team members included Corporate Shareholder John Holland; Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Jerry Fellows; Tax Shareholder Labry Welty; Corporate Associates Richard D. Dusenbury, Travis Alley, and Margaret Kim Heitjan; and Tax Associate Josh Prywes.
Greenberg Traurig's Video Games & Esports Practice, represents video game studios and publishers, esports leagues, esports teams, studios and entertainment companies, content and rights owners, merchandisers, and hardware and accessory suppliers. Members of the team have led complex transactions at the forefront of the industry. The team provides counsel on a broad range of services such as mergers and acquisitions, video game development and publishing, esports league management and tournament production, patent, trademark and copyright protection, sports law, sponsorships and endorsements, employment and immigration matters, gambling and sweepstakes, music and sound recording licensing, motion picture, television and media production, merchandizing and ecommerce, litigation, real-estate and stadium development, and governmental regulation and policy initiatives.
Envy Gaming, Inc., is an entertainment and esports company based in North Texas. Founded in 2007, Envy is one of the most winning esports organizations in the world and has grown to include a network of competitive gamers, content creators and esports teams with global reach. Envy's ownership group includes superstar Post Malone, esports industry pioneers Mike Rufail and Hector Rodriguez, and Gray Television. For more information, visit Envy.gg.
