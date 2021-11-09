LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Damien Jackson, a thirty-eight-years-young Hebrew male from the other side of the tracks who's seen a lot, done a lot, heard and saw a lot from the country ghetto streets of Lamesa, Texas and all throughout this country to the horrible state and federal dungeon, has completed his new book "The Movers": a gripping and potent tale that keeps the pages turning until the dramatic conclusion.
A suspenseful tale that digs deep into the underworld and the deadly risks one man takes in attempts to find the one thing he could never find in the cold streets: love. Follow along on a journey with a moving company that will move your furniture out of your house or a few people out of your life permanently if the price is right. Love, loyalty, honor, and respect all the rules will be tested as you are introduced to "The Movers".
Published by Page Publishing, Damien Jackson's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for mature urban can crime fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Movers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
