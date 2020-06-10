Advice Local Adds Breakthrough Voice Profile Technology to Judy’s Book

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy's Book, owned by Advice Local, has now integrated voice search capabilities into their web profile pages to ensure that client entity data is available and visible to voice search engines and voice devices.
This is a huge market advantage for Judy's Book customers. This enables the businesses on their directory to be found via voice search by Alexa on Amazon Echo devices, Google Home, Google Assistant and Samsung's Bixby.
Statista reported earlier this year that an estimated 3.25 billion voice assistants are in use today. Based on the adoption rate of voice assistants, Statista forecasts that by 2023 the number of digital voice assistants will reach around eight billion – a number greater than the world's population.
"Voice represents a powerful marketing tool for business everywhere" said Bernadette Coleman, CEO of Advice Local. Coleman went on to say, "We are very excited about developing and deploying our voice technology solutions to help businesses worldwide. Voice provides deeper engagement opportunities than just about any other technology in our industry today."
This new voice search technology really separates Judy's Book from other online directories and web properties. Advice Local's Presence Engine automatically applies LocalBusiness Schema, Review Schema, FAQ Schema and Speakable Schema, the voice optimization markup. The businesses listed in Advice Local's technology are fortunate to have all of this applied in real time to their business' listing on Judy's Book. This powerful combination ensures businesses will get found in desktop, mobile and in voice searches.
Speakable Schema enables the web profile to share specifics about the business' listing with voice assistants. The properties of Speakable Schema identifies sections within a web profile that are best suited for audio playback using text-to-speech (TTS). Adding this markup allows search engines and other applications to identify content that can be read aloud on voice devices.
For more information on the Judy's Book Voice Pages, and adding this powerful feature set to your agency's toolset, contact Advice Local to schedule a demo at www.advicelocal.com.
About Advice Interactive Group
Advice Interactive Group is a local search technology and digital marketing solution provider. More than 300,000 businesses use Advice Local's local presence management solution to take control of their data, keep their location information current, and optimize and syndicate their business profiles. This drives face-to-face and digital interactions intended to boost customer engagement, build audiences and increase sales through an all-inclusive, white-labeled SaaS-based dashboard and marketing platform.
Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with more than 70 employees, Advice has been recognized as one of the SMU COX Dallas 100™, is a three-time Inc. 500 Company, and recently picked up an Internet Marketing Association Award.
